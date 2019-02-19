Niche Italian sports car marque Puritalia made a name for itself earlier this decade with the introduction of the 427 roadster, a lightweight sports car with a Ford V-8 that we imagine Carroll Shelby might have built had he grown up in the hills around Modena.

Now Puritalia is back with a hard-top version of the 427 that the company has aptly named the Berlinetta.

It makes its debut next month at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, but a series of teaser shots released last week leaves little to the imagination.

The Berlinetta is more than just a 427 with a roof, however. Puritalia has developed a hybrid powertrain for the Berlinetta that the company claims delivers 965 horsepower and a massive 920 pound-feet of torque—or more oomph than a Ferrari LaFerrari. The powertrain consists of a V-8 mated to an electric motor, with both units sending drive to the rear wheels.

Puritalia 427

The body is almost all carbon fiber, and it's wrapped around a carbon fiber tub with aluminum sub-frames attached. This has allowed designers to keep weight of the car down. Puritalia didn't mention a curb weight but for reference the 427 roadster weighed just 2,535 pounds.

For the interior, Puritalia has added a touchscreen display as well as voice activation. Some of the vehicle functions will also be controllable via a smartphone.

Just 150 examples are destined for production and full customization will be available through Puritalia's Sartoria personalization program.

The debut of the Puritalia Berlinetta at the Geneva auto show will take place on March 5. To learn about some of the other vehicles bound for the Swiss show, head to our dedicated hub.