Acura stunned us this week with its Type S Concept. It previews a redesigned TLX based on an Acura-exclusive platform—and with a range-topping Type S variant. The show car also sets the stage for the launch of multiple Type S variants at the Japanese brand.

2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid

Porsche revealed a new range-topping Cayenne that will hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and top out at 183 mph. That's thanks to 670 horsepower generated by a V-8-based hybrid powertrain.

2019 Brown Lee Performance Gulf Heritage Mustang

A Ford dealership in Tennessee unveiled a special Mustang clothed in Gulf Oil livery and boasting 808 hp. Just 119 examples will be built, each priced from $139,995.

Bugatti Centodieci reveal

Meet the Centodieci, Bugatti's celebration of both the EB110 supercar and the French marque's 110th birthday this year. It's a modern interpretation of the EB110 based on the bones of the Chiron, and just 10 are planned, each priced at $8.9 million.

2020 Rezvani Tank

California's Rezvani unveiled an updated version of its Tank. The latest version of the Jeep Wrangler-based beast is a macho SUV with an available 1,000 hp under the hood.

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition

The Dodge Charger Daytona made a return this week, sort of. Dodge is commemorating its NASCAR history with a special edition based on the recently revealed 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. It's called the Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition.

Aston Martin Valkyrie and Valhalla

Aston Martin's Valkyrie and Valhalla hypercars hit the track for the first time, and thankfully the automaker had the cameras filming.

McLaren Ultimate Series speedster

McLaren announced plans for a new speedster to sit in its Ultimate Series range. Due to start deliveries in 2020, the speedster will be limited to 399 units and priced above $1 million.