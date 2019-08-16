McLaren on Friday announced a dramatic speedster as the next addition to its range-topping Ultimate Series, to sit alongside past greats like the P1 hypercar, track-focused Senna and upcoming Speedtail.

The speedster, which is yet to receive a name, will be a two-seater designed with a focus on road use, although like any McLaren it will still be more than capable of putting in multiple hard laps at the track.

Just 399 are planned and the first example is due in 2020. If you're interested, pricing is yet to be determined but McLaren said to expect a figure somewhere between the $1 million price tag of the Senna and the Speedtail's $2.25 million sticker.

A teaser shot hints at a sultry design combining classic speedster proportions with a modern, windswept aesthetic. Modern McLaren design traits will be present, such as slim LED head and taillights and butterfly doors.

Power will come from McLaren's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 found in the 720S and Senna, and given the speedster's road-focused nature we'll likely see the engine in this application deliver less than the 789 horsepower it produces in the Senna.

There isn't much in the way of direct competition for the new McLaren, though Ferrari has also just launched a retro-inspired speedster in the form of the Monza SP, which comes in single- and two-seater versions.