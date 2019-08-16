We learned the price of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette; the Acura Type S concept debuted; and the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 spilled its secrets. It’s the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

Chevrolet made good on its promise to keep the starting price of the 2020 Corvette below $60,000. Even with destination included, the 2020 Chevy Corvette will cost $59,995, making the C8 one of the best performance bargains going.

Do you love your Jeep Wrangler but wish it had triple the horsepower and military-grade hardware? Well, good news! This week Rezani introduced its latest Wrangler-based Tank, complete with an available 1,000-plus-horsepower supercharged V-8 and an optional Military package with electromagnetic pulse protection.

Acura unveiled a stylish new concept called the Type S ahead of its public debut during Monterey Car Week. Acura’s pretty blue sedan is expected to make production in the form of the next-generation TLX.

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series was spotted tearing up the Nurburgring this week. The hottest version of the GT yet is expected to land sometime next year with as much as 700 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8.

A dealer training manual for the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 leaked online this week, providing us with a number of previously undisclosed details on the top-end pony car. Judging by the specs, the 2020 GT500 is shaping up to be the best Mustang ever.