Porsche on Monday unveiled a new range-topping variant in its Cayenne family boasting 670 horsepower. This kind of power in a family-oriented SUV would have seemed obscene only a few short years ago but that's the world we live in today.

The new variant is the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, which arrives in the first quarter of 2020 with either the Cayenne's standard body or rakish Cayenne Coupe option. Pricing starts from ‭$163,150‬ and ‭$165,650‬, respectively.

As the name suggests, the powertrain is the same plug-in hybrid setup found in Porsche's Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. A 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, the same unit in the non-hybrid Cayenne Turbo, sits up front and is hooked to an electric motor integerated with the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Drive is then routed to all four wheels via a mechanical all-wheel-drive system.

Peak output of the system is 670 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque, which is enough to spirit the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. The top speed is 183 mph. A 14.1-kilowatt-hour onboard battery can provide a short electric range. An EPA-rated figure hasn't been released but the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with the same system has an electric range of 14 miles.

There are multiple driving modes that affect where power comes from. The system is designed to run in electric mode (E-Power) in most conditions to maximize efficiency. However, when the gas pedal is depressed past a certain point or if the battery charge is running low, the system switches to hybrid mode (Hybrid Auto), at which point the engine kicks in.

There are two performance modes (Sport and Sport Plus) where the engine and electric motor are always working. In Sport mode, some engine power is always diverted to charging the battery to maintain a minumum level of charge, whereas in Sport Plus mode the engine is used sparingly but quickly for charging of the battery in order to maxmium the availability of full performance.

Being the range-topper in the Cayenne family means all the best bits from the Porsche parts catalog come standard. The list includes carbon-ceramic brake rotors, air suspension with adjustable damping, an active anti-roll system, a model-exclusive 21-inch wheel design, and the Sport Chrono package. Still marked as available are a sport exhaust system and rear-wheel steering, however.

Naturally, there's plenty of luxury too. Sports seats with 18-way electric adjustment and memory package are standard in the front. There's also Porsche's latest infotainment system, whcih here features unique displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment hub. A cool touch is the analog tachometer which features a power meter designed to provide real-time info on energy consumption and regeneration.

Stay tuned as we'll be bringing you a full first drive review on the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid shortly.