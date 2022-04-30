The Mercedes-Benz C-Class was redesigned for 2022, and this week we got our first look at the first of two planned AMG versions. The car is the new C 43, which as expected has downsized from a 6- to a 4-cylinder engine.

2022 Genesis G80 Sport

Buyers after a bigger sport sedan should take a look at the Genesis G80 Sport, which was redesigned for 2022. The latest model is based on the redesigned G80 that arrived for 2021, bringing with it a new platform, new powertrains, and a very alluring exterior.

2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic

The Porsche 911 Sport Classic is back, this time based on the 992-generation 911's Turbo S variant. However, you could call it a unique model due to it featuring rear-wheel drive and a 7-speed manual, instead of the Turbo S's all-wheel drive and dual-clutch automatic.

2023 Toyota GR Supra

Speaking of manual transmissions, Toyota has added the third pedal to its Supra for 2023. It's available on versions of the sports car equipped with the 3.0-liter engine.

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut pre-production model

Koenigsegg's development of the Jesko is almost complete and soon the Swedish hypercar marque will start production of the 125-car run. This week Koenigsegg unveiled a pre-production version of the Jesko Absolut high-speed model. There's also a Jesko Attack high-downforce model designed for the racetrack.

2024 Mini Countryman spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the vehicles we spied testing this week was a redesigned Mini Countryman expected for 2024. It's one of three crossovers Mini has in the works.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We also spotted a redesigned Land Rover Range Rover Sport. The SUV is set for a debut on May 10, and we can confirm that there will eventually be a high-performance SVR variant.

2023 Acura Integra

And finally, Acura unveiled prices for the 2023 Integra. Set to arrive early this summer, the Integra will start at $31,895.