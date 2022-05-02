Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz AMG to develop a custom ride. Judging by teasers, the car will feature the body a GT 4-Door Coupe with the nose of a G-Class grafted on. It may be strange, but it's all for a good cause.

Lexus is about to launch its first dedicated electric vehicle in the form of the 2023 RZ. In some markets, the electric crossover will be offered with a yoke as an alternative to the traditional steering wheel. We've tested it and can confirm that this is no gimmick.

Audi and Porsche look set to enter Formula One, though probably only in 2026 when a new power unit is due to be introduced. The announcement was made today by Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

