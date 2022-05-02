Will.i.am has a new project car in the works, this time developed in partnership with Mercedes-Benz AMG.

The actor and singer is actually a brand ambassador for AMG's new electrified lineup, starting with the 2023 GT 63S E Performance 4-Door Coupe. AMG even calls him the “protagonist” of the 843-hp plug-in hybrid's marketing campaign.

Judging by teaser photos of Will.i.am's latest project car, posted late on Sunday on AMG's social media channels, the GT 63S E Performance 4-Door Coupe will serve as the basis, but with AMG's G63 SUV making a cameo. Yes, it appears that the project car will feature the face of a G-wagen crafted onto the sleek body of the GT 4-Door Coupe.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63S E Performance 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63S E Performance 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63S E Performance

Will.i.am has crafted, or at least been involved in the crafting of, several similar project cars in the past. These have included custom versions of the DeLorean DMC-12, C1 Chevrolet Corvette, and an original Volkswagen Beetle. Some of these were created by his I.am.auto initiative which Will.i.am established to help inspire children to gain an interest in technical areas of study, such as those required to develop a car.

It's something Will.i.am still supports, as a statement on his official website claims the AMG project car will help fund school engineering programs to prepare students for “a technological tomorrow.” This suggests that the car may be sold via charity auction.

We'll have more details soon as the project car is scheduled to be revealed on May 5.