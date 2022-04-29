The electric Chevrolet Corvette became more than a myth, we drove the 2022 Genesis G80 Sport, and Acura announced 2023 Integra prices. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

GM President Mark Reuss confirmed an electric Chevrolet Corvette is in the works. The executive noted that before the icon goes electric a hybrid model will arrive in 2023. Expect the hybrid to feature a V-8, and both electrified and electric Corvettes to feature all-wheel drive.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport testing on public roads while wrapped in camouflage. The luxury SUV is set to debut on May 10 with evolutionary styling and upgraded technology.

We reviewed the 2022 Genesis G80 Sport. The Sport model's return to the G80 lineup marks the introduction of rear-wheel steering to the luxury brand. The Sport is now the only way to get the twin-turbo V-6, and it features a sportier, more composed suspension.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 debuted online. Set to arrive in U.S. showrooms later this year, the latest C 43 model downsizes to four cylinders and features both an electrified turbocharger and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Acura unveiled prices for the 2023 Integra. Set to arrive early this summer, the Integra will start at $31,895. A 6-speed manual transmission will be offered, but it will cost $36,895 for those who #GiveAShift.