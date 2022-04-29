Land Rover has just launched a redesigned Range Rover, and soon we'll see a redesigned version of the smaller Range Rover Sport. The debut has been confirmed for May 10.

A prototype for the Range Rover Sport has been spotted again, and it's wearing the least camouflage gear yet.

Land Rover is also out testing prototypes for a redesigned version of the high-performance Range Rover Sport SVR. Both the regular version and SVR should be launched around the end of the year as 2024 models.

Our spy shots reveal that the new Range Rover Sport will have a very similar shape to the current model, which has been on sale since the 2014 model year.

Most of the differentiation will come from graphic elements like the fascias and lights, with the headlights in particularly appearing to feature a slimmer design.

Underpinning the vehicle is the new MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) platform that was due to make its debut in a redesigned Jaguar XJ but instead made its debut in the new Range Rover. The redesigned XJ was canceled as part of a plan to take the Jaguar brand more upmarket.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The MLA platform has been designed to fit both internal-combustion and electric powertrains and will eventually underpin most models from Land Rover (there will be a second platform dubbed EMA for Land Rover's small crossovers). The MLA platform is also lighter than the aluminum-intensive D7 platform underpinning the outgoing Range Rover Sport.

Expect most of the Range Rover Sport's powertrains to be shared with the Range Rover. This means a base 3.0-liter inline-6 and mild-hybrid setup good for 395 hp, a 3.0-liter inline-6 and plug-in hybrid setup good for 434 hp, and a 4.4-liter BMW-sourced V-8 good for 523 hp. A more powerful version of the V-8, possibly with more than 600 hp, should feature in the Range Rover Sport SVR.

A battery-electric powertrain will also be offered at some point. The Range Rover will offer an electric option in 2024, and the Range Rover Sport should do the same shortly after. Land Rover plans to have six models in its lineup with electric power by 2026. And by 2030, all Land Rovers will either be electric or have the option of an electric powertrain.