Land Rover redesigned the Range Rover for the 2022 model year, and soon the luxury SUV's smaller, more athletic Range Rover Sport sibling will arrive.

Land Rover will reveal the redesigned Range Rover Sport on May 10 and has a watery stunt planned to mark the debut. The teaser video below gives us a hint of what's to come.

Range Rover Sport redefined | May 10 2022#RangeRoverSport pic.twitter.com/v0KW38oRtO — Land Rover (@LandRover) April 25, 2022

The new Range Rover Sport will be the second model from Land Rover based on the MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) platform that debuted in the new Range Rover. The platform features 81% aluminum in its construction, and its torsional rigidity has seen a 50% improvement over the platform it replaced.

The platform also supports a wide variety of powertrains, including battery-electric setups. Land Rover plans to have six electric models in its lineup by as early as 2026. The first will arrive in 2024 in the form of an electric Range Rover. An electric Range Rover Sport should follow shortly after.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Don't be surprised if the electric model is the most powerful in the Range Rover Sport lineup. However, before it arrives the title will go to a Range Rover Sport SVR packing a V-8. The V-8 will almost certainly be a version of the BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 already offered in the Range Rover.

The V-8 is rated at 523 hp in the Range Rover, but 616 hp is expected in the Range Rover Sport SVR—matching the output the engine makes in the rival BMW X6 M Competition. The previous-generation Range Rover Sport SVR has a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 good for 575 hp. The extra hp, coupled with the more rigid MLA platform, should deliver a serious step up in performance over the previous model.