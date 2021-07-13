Ford is working on a redesign for the Ranger, and the new pickup truck is set to spawn an SUV variant to be called the Everest. We've just spotted a prototype for the Everest testing in the U.S., though the SUV isn't expected to be sold here due to internal competition with the Bronco, whose T6 platform it will share.

Rumors have swirled for years that Hyundai may build a pickup and now it's finally here in the form of the 2022 Santa Cruz. Hyundai has released pricing and it's quite a bit higher than the pricing for the rival Ford Maverick.

The Volkswagen Group is in for a major shakeup in the coming decade. Key to the automaker's plan is a move to a single platform, single battery cell, and single software system for the bulk of its future fleet.

