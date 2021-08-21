The Toyota 86 has been redesigned, and with the new design comes the new name GR86, which gives a nod to Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsport arm. It comes with a 2.4-liter flat-4, rear-wheel drive, and the choice of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic, and we've just tested it.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Another vehicle we tested was Jeep's revived Wagoneer. Yes, it's a gargantuan SUV that guzzles gas and can haul the entire family along with friends, but its interior just might be the nicest thing to roll off a U.S. automaker's assembly line.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Chevrolet was out testing two new variants of its C8 Corvette. One is the track-focused Z06 which you can count on packing a new flat-plane-crank V-8. The other is a hybrid, a variant that is expected to feature all-wheel drive and the E-Ray name. The Z06 is due out first. It's set for a reveal on October 26.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle out testing this week was Porsche's next 911 GT3 RS. The new track star is being developed alongside a new 911 GT3 R race car, and judging by a spy video the performance will be nothing short of amazing.

Hennessey Venom F5

Hennessey used the recent Monterey Car Week to showcase its Venom F5. The hypercar packs 1,817 hp and is claimed to top out at 311 mph, but if you were hoping to buy one, you're too late as all build slots—24 in total—have been claimed.

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster - 2021 Monterey Car Week

Also at Monterey Car Week was Gunther Werks' 993-generation Porsche 911 Speedster. The car is crafted from carbon fiber and packs a 435-hp flat-6 mated to a manual transmission. Just 25 will be built, matching the number of coupes the company is also planning.

Genesis GV60 prototype

Genesis presented its first dedicated electric vehicle. The vehicle is the GV60, a battery-electric compact crossover related to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

2023 Nissan Z

And finally, Nissan launched a new Z—the first redesign for the iconic sports car since the 370Z arrived more than a decade ago. The new car features familiar bones but boasts twin-turbo V-6 power, deliciously retro styling, and a manual transmission with launch control.