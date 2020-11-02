BMW M is cooking up a combination that's sure to make fans salivate: an M3 wagon.

After confirming earlier in August that an M3 Touring was in the works, BMW is now out testing prototypes, including at the Nürburgring and on some of the German racetrack's surrounding roads. The vehicle is related to the new generation of the M3 sedan that debuted in September alongside the new M4 coupe.

BMW said the M3 Touring is in the early stage of a two-year development process, so it might not go on sale until 2022. The automaker is also out testing an M4 Convertible which is due in 2021. An M4 Gran Coupe liftback sedan is also a possibility.

Touring is the name BMW uses for wagons outside the United States, and this new M3 Touring will be the first time the M3 has spawned the longroof option. There have been M5 Tourings in the past, however.

But before anyone in the U.S. opens their wallets, BMW spokesman Oleg Satanovsky told Motor Authority "there are no plans to import this vehicle to the U.S." The 3-Series wagon was discontinued in the U.S. in 2019.

The latest hot wagon battle should've enticed BMW to bring the M3 Touring to the U.S., as Audi has finally brought the RS 6 Avant (Audi speak for wagon) to local showrooms for the 2020 model year. Mercedes-AMG offers an E63 S Wagon in the U.S. as well. But sadly, it didn't. Sorry, America.

2021 BMW M3 2021 BMW M3 2021 BMW M3 2021 BMW M3

The M3 Touring would be smaller than both, but it would've theoretically undercut their $100,000-plus price tags. Elsewhere, it will compete directly with the Audi RS 4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C63 Wagon (nee Estate).

Expect the BMW M3 Touring to feature the same specs as the M3 sedan, meaning power will come from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6 code-named S58 (the same engine is in the 2020 BMW X3 and X4 M). For the M3, the engine delivers 473 horsepower in standard guise and 503 hp in M3 Competition guise. The standard M3 also comes exclusively with a manual transmission and rear-wheel drive, while the M3 Competition comes exclusively with an 8-speed automatic and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. It's unclear what the plan is for the M3 Touring, although it would be pretty sad if the manual wasn't offered.

Interestingly, BMW came close to launching an M3 Touring two decades ago as part of the third-generation M3 range. A prototype was built but never approved for production.