Lamborghini this week unveiled a new concept car. It's a single-seater packing a hybrid V-12 powertrain, and we wouldn't be surprised if it delivers Formula One-rivaling performance.

2021 Volkswagen ID 4 (Crozz) spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the upcoming vehicles we spied this week was Volkswagen's Tesla Model Y fighter, the ID 4. The small electric SUV is due in 2020 and VW is planning to build it here in the United States for local sale.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied was Mercedes-Benz's redesigned S-Class. The next-generation flagship adopts a new platform and should make its debut early in the new year.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

We finally got video of Aston Martin's Valkyrie on the track and the sound the hypercar makes is pure intoxication. Aston Martin recently conducted the last round of testing and delivery of the first customer example is thought to be imminent.

Lotus Evija test prototype

Lotus also released a video of its Evija hypercar. The battery-electric flagship has started real-world testing and the first stop was Lotus' test track in Hethel, United Kingdom.

Lego Speed Champions Nissan GT-R Nismo

Lego revealed a Nissan GT-R Nismo kit. It's part of an updated Speed Champions series whose kits are now 25-percent bigger than before, allowing for more lifelike detail.

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde edition

Aston Martin unveiled a DBS Superleggera celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Concorde's maiden flight. Just 10 of the DBS Superleggera Concorde editions will be built, each of them with right-hand drive.

Tesla Cybertruck

And finally, we took another look at the Tesla Cybertruck. While the question in the minds of most enthusiasts is, "What the heck was Tesla thinking?," there are a lot of practical questions about the proposed pickup that also need answering.