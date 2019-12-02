The most popular model in the Bentley lineup, the Bentayga, is about to receive a major update and we've just spotted a prototype. The front is expected to take on a more rounded look and heavy camouflage gear in the cabin suggests there will be plenty of changes there, too.

Mini has teamed up with Great Wall Motors to jointly develop and manufacture electric Minis in China. One of these could be the oft-rumored minicar that was first hinted at in 2011 with the Mini Rocketman Concept.

Bugatti has rolled out the Chiron Noire to celebrate the Type 57SC Atlantic of Jean Bugatti, one of just four Type 57SC Atlantics built during the 1930s and the only one whose whereabouts remain unknown. Buyers of the Chiron Noire will be able to choose between gloss and matte finishes for their hypercars, though the only color is black.

