Bugatti in March rolled out a one-off car based on the bones of the Chiron and designed as a homage to the black Type 57SC Atlantic of Jean Bugatti, one of just four Type 57SC Atlantics built during the 1930s and the only one whose whereabouts remain unknown. The car went missing at the start of World War II and if found today, Bugatti believes it could potentially be the most expensive car in the world.

Speaking of expensive cars, Bugatti's homage was called La Voiture Noire, French for “The Black Car,” and its mystery buyer paid a staggering $12.4 million for the privilege of owning it. For all the wealthy Bugatti fans who missed out, though, the French brand is now offering a special Chiron that also celebrates the missing Type 57SC Atlantic.

It's called the the Chiron Noire, and naturally the only color is black, realized via exposed carbon fiber as opposed to actual paint. Buyers can choose between gloss (Élégance) and matte (Sportive) finishes, and numerous other elements, such as the Bugatti logo and brake calipers, are also finished in black.

Bugatti Chiron Noire Élégance

The interior is also dominated by black. Only, the C-shaped line arching the cabin in the style of the outer C-line, is left as exposed aluminum with a matte finish. A “Noire” inscription also appears on the door sills and on the outside of the center console, as well as being sewn into the headrests.

What the car doesn't have is more power, though we're sure few will find the stock output lacking. The same 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged W-16 found in the regular Chiron is present with 1,480 horsepower on tap. Buyers seeking more performance will have to beg Bugatti to sell them one of the 1,577-hp Chiron Super Sport 300+ cars.

Just 20 of the Chiron Noires will be built. Pricing starts at $3 million euros (approximately $3.3 million) and the first example will be delivered in the second quarter of 2020. Anyone with an extra 100,000 euros to spend can order the Chiron Noire with the same mechanical setup as the Chiron Sport. This model doesn't offer extra power but improves on the driving dynamics via several weight-saving mods and sharpened suspension.