The 1,973-horsepower Lotus Evija is real, and it's spectacular; Dom's 1968 Charger from "Furious 7" is up for sale; and Tesla's Cybertruck concept faces reality. It's the week in reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

Lotus is serious about its new hypercar. The Evija is 4-motor, all-electric, 1,973-horsepower beast, and the UK sports car builder is taking its development prototypes on a grand tour with the mission of perfecting it on the world's roads and tracks. The Evija delivers a 0-60 mph run in well under 3.0 seconds, 0-186 mph acceleration in under 9.0 seconds, and a top speed somewhere above 200 mph. Mercy.

Not to be outdone, fellow British automaker Aston Martin is testing its new Valkyrie hypercar at Silverstone, and spies managed to catch the V-12 hybrid monster doing a fly-by on Britain's famous F1 circuit. You'll want the volume up for this one.

Speaking of nutty cars, Dominic Toretto's 1968 Charger from "Furious 7" is for sale. This hero car—"Maximus the Ultra Charger"—packs nearly 3,000 horsepower thanks to its twin-turbocharged 9.4-liter(!) V-8. It also boasts a custom, all-steel widebody kit. This is the car Vin Diesel drove in the final scene of the movie, which was a send-off to deceased franchise lead Paul Walker.

The engine design from Porsche's stillborn effort to return to Formula 1 as a powertrain constructor may be used after all. The engine under development when the program was axed is a turbocharged 6-cylinder hybrid unit designed to conform to series regulations, and it may power a future Porsche hypercar.

Elon Musk's latest brainchild, the Cybertruck, is just plain bonkers. While the question in the minds of most enthusiasts is "What the heck was Musk thinking?," there are a lot of practical questions about the proposed all-electric pickup that also need answering. Will it actually be good at truck stuff? Can it handle government and independent crash tests? Can you even see out of it? And, most importantly, can Tesla build it?