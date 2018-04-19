Presidential limos, Brabham supercar, VW ID R electric racer: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Both President Trump and Putin are set to receive their respective presidential limos this summer. Details are scarce for security reasons but we already have a good idea of what each will look like thanks to our spy shots.

The Brabham race team launched by legendary Australian Formula 1 driver Jack Brabham has spawned an automotive division, and the first product from the new division is a supercar. It's coming with a naturally aspirated V-8 and a dry weight of just over 2,100 pounds.

Volkswagen is making a return to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb this year. The German automaker will tackle the climb with a dedicated electric race car that looks like a Le Mans prototype blended with one of the recent ID concepts.

Trump and Putin receive their presidential rides this summer

Brabham drops first details, photo of BT62 supercar

VW to return to Pikes Peak with ID R electric racer

2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke Diesel rated at 30 mpg highway, with a big catch

BMW's biggest battery will have 120-KWH capacity, over 400 miles of range

Tesla shuts down Model 3 production for five days amid quality concerns

Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen departs brand

Congress likely to repeal consumer protection regulation for auto loans

Polestar 1's torque vectoring honed at the Arctic Circle

Really fast electric-car charging stations coming to a Walmart near you