BMW M2 Competition, Aston Martin DBS, Porsche 911 Turbo: Today's Car News

Apr 18, 2018
BMW's M2 has spawned a spicier Competition model. It generates 405 horsepower from the same engine found in the M3/M4, and if you're considering buying one we'd say don't even hesitate for a minute on pulling the trigger. You will not be disappointed.

Aston Martin's replacement for the Vanquish won't actually be called a Vanquish. The automaker is going with DBS instead and will also stick on the Superleggera tag. The new super GT debuts in June.

Porsche's next-generation 911 Turbo has been spotted again. While it's expected to continue with a turbocharged flat-6 engine, the more potent Turbo S model might end up with hybrid technology.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 BMW M2 Competition coming to delight purists, slay tracks

Aston Martin revives DBS name for Vanquish replacement

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo spy shots

Tesla turns to local machine shops to fix parts before they're installed on new cars

Pininfarina PF0 hypercar will do 0-60 in under 2 seconds, debut in 2019

Subaru may use Evoltis name for new plug-in hybrid coming next year

Buick Enspire electric SUV concept bows in China

Citing fuel-economy benefits, automakers push for 95 octane gas

2019 Lexus ES first look

Is the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta the most fuel-efficient small car?

