Pininfarina PF0 hypercar will do 0-60 in under 2 seconds, debut in 2019

Mahindra, the parent company of Italian design firm Pininfarina, on Friday announced the formation of Automobili Pininfarina, a new automotive brand specializing in high-end electric cars.

A soft-launch for Pininfarina will happen this year with a small run—just 12 cars—of the H2 Speed, a track-only electric supercar that swaps a battery for a hydrogen fuel cell stack.

The next model will be something even more potent. Pininfarina is developing a battery-electric hypercar that will borrow technology from the Mahindra Formula E team and potentially Rimac.

Code-named PF0, the car will be previewed to potential buyers over the next 12 months and make its debut in 2019. Pininfarina is targeting a production run of less than 100 units and the first deliveries are scheduled for 2020. Interested parties should expect to pay upward of $2.5 million, which is comparable to the price tags of rival hypercars like the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG Project One, as well as those from Koenigsegg.

The price is steep but there are some astonishing performance numbers being advertised. For example, Pininfarina says the PF0 will hit 62 mph in less than 2.0 seconds, 186 mph in less than 12 seconds, and ultimately top out somewhere above 250 mph. And the battery, which is thought to be a lithium-ion unit, will deliver a range of over 300 miles, although we'd guess that's only achievable when driving at legal speeds.

The C_Two electric hypercar unveiled by Croatia's Rimac at last month's Geneva auto show develops as much as 1,914 hp from its four electric motors and will do 0-60 mph in a claimed1.85 seconds. It too has a starting price around $2 million. Tesla's second-generation Roadster unveiled last fall will do 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds and start at a relatively low $200,000. The car is meant to arrive in 2020 though Tesla is notorious for missing deadlines.

Those cars are unlikely to be as sexy as the PF0, however. Naturally the Pininfarina design studio has been tasked with creating the look of the car, a preview of which has been provided in a pair of teaser sketches. There's definitely a hint of the Pininfarina-designed Maserati Birdcage concept of 2005, as well as the Ferrari Sergio concept from 2013, also a Pininfarina design.

In charge of design at Automobili Pininfarina is Luca Borgogno who previously led the design team at Lamborghini's Turin-based design studio. He will report to CEO Michael Perschke who previously headed Audi's Indian division and had stints at Volvo and NEVS.

Beyond the hypercar, Pininfarina will launch electric sedan and SUV models. Perschke has revealed that Pininfarina's first SUV will start at about $185,000, making it a potential rival for the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus.