2019 BMW M2 Competition coming to delight purists, slay tracks





Purists should be delighted with the 2019 BMW M2 Competition. The hotter version of the M2 will boast 405 horsepower from its twin-turbo inline-6, as well as 406 pound-feet of torque, increases of 40 and 63, respectively. That's enough to launch the car from 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds with the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) or 4.2 seconds with the 6-speed manual, BMW says. Both figures are a tenth of a second quicker than the 2018 M2.

With the M Driver's package, the top speed increases to 174 mph, 6 mph faster than the 2018 model. With its introduction, the M2 Competition becomes the only M2, replacing the what we would now call the base model.

The inline-6 is a version of the engine from the M3 and M4. Its peak torque is on boil between 2,350 and 5,230 rpm, while peak horsepower remains constant between 5,230 and 7,000 rpm. Redline is 7,600 rpm, up from 7,000, thanks to a lightweight crankshaft. The engine uses a oil supply system derived from BMW's motorsports program, and it is designed to prevent oil starvation during aggressive track driving.

The cooling system comes from the M4 with the Competition package, though BMW has tweaked it for the M2 Competition. It features a central radiator, two side radiators, an additional engine oil cooler, and for cars with the DCT, a transmission oil cooler.

A new exhaust system has two electronically controlled flaps to deliver a distinct M sound.

To enhance the dynamics, the carbon-fiber reinforced plastic strut brace from the M3/M4 is added to the engine compartment. BMW says it improves front section rigidity and steering precision. The power steering, Active M differential, and stability control have all been adjusted as well. BMW says the stability control will allow the car to drift more, which is a good thing because the current M2's stability control comes in too early to cut power when the rear end kicks out.

Larger brakes bring it all to a stop. BMW outfits the M2 Competition with 15.7-inch front discs with six-piston calipers and 15-inch rear discs with four-piston calipers versus the 2018 model's 15-inch front rotors with four-piston calipers and 14.6-inch rears with two-piston calipers.

Onlookers will be able to spot the M2 Competition from its M2 forebears by its larger twin-kidney grille openings and new front skirt. BMW also finishes the grille and side gills in black. At the back, four black chrome-plated tailpipes announce the car's serious intentions and BMW affixes a dark M Competition badge to the tail. Hockenheim Silver and Sunset Orange Metallic paint colors join the exterior color palette, while new forged 19-inch wheels sit at all four corners.

Inside, the M2 Competition adds redesigned M sport seats with blue or orange perforated-leather inserts, illuminated M2 badges, Alcantara side bolsters, and integrated headrests. The center console becomes home to selector switches for the engine, steering, and the drive-logic of the dual-clutch transmission, if chosen. BMW also makes a race-inspired red starter button and M2 Competition sill plates standard.

Other standard features include front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, and forward-collision warnings with pedestrian detection, and automatic emergency braking.

The 2019 BMW M2 Competition arrives in dealer showrooms this summer. Pricing will be released closer to launch.