Cadillac XT6 spy shots, Maybach concept leaked, 911 GT3 RS 'Ring time: Today's Car News

Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept leaked ahead of 2018 Beijing auto show Enlarge Photo

Cadillac's three-row crossover SUV has finally been spotted. The Lincoln Aviator-rival is expected to go by the name XT6 and reach showrooms by the middle of next year.

Mercedes-Maybach's concept for the 2018 Beijing auto show has been revealed early. It blends elements of SUVs and sedans and previews the look of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS.

Porsche's 911 GT3 RS only has a naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine but that hasn't stopped it from being one of the fastest cars in production. In fact, just two other production cars have lapped the Nürburgring faster.

2020 Cadillac XT6 spy shots

Mercedes-Maybach SUV concept leaked ahead of Beijing debut

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS sets 6:56.4 Nürburgring lap time

Swipe no more: Chevrolets now available with i-car payment for Shell gas

Honey, I shrunk the platform: Ford Focus introduces new small car skeleton for automaker

Mazda gets California approval for CX-5 diesel

Could Volvo get its engines from Daimler?

2019 Jaguar F-Type review

2019 Corvette ZR1 is most powerful pace car in Indy 500 history

Hyundai cuts $500 off Sonata Hybrid price