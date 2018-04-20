Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Buick Enspire, BMW M2 Competition: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Ford's latest prototypes for the Mustang Shelby GT500 are wearing the least camouflage gear yet. Clearly visible are the car's new aero elements, massive brake discs, and the famous cobra badge.

2020 Ford Focus ST spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Another vehicle we spied this week is the next-generation Ford Focus ST. There's expected to be a smaller engine to save fuel, but thankfully it should manage to deliver more power too.

Buick Enspire electric SUV concept Enlarge Photo

Buick may have just given us a glimpse of its future design direction with the Enspire concept. It's an electric SUV that will be presented for the first time at next week's 2018 Beijing auto show.

2019 Buick Velite 6 Plug-In Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Buick will also have on its stand in Beijing the new Velite 6. The car is a minivan of sorts with a choice of plug-in hybrid or pure electric power.

2019 BMW M2 Competition Enlarge Photo

BMW this week revealed the M2 Competition. It generates 405 horsepower from the same engine found in the M3/M4, and if you're considering buying one we'd say don't even hesitate for a minute on pulling the trigger. You won't be disappointed.

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS at the Nürburgring Enlarge Photo

Porsche's 911 GT3 RS only has a naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine but that hasn't stopped it from being one of the fastest cars in production. In fact, just two other production cars have lapped the Nürburgring faster, and one of these is also a Porsche.

Teaser for Brabham BT62 debuting on May 2, 2018 Enlarge Photo

The Brabham race team launched by legendary Australian Formula 1 driver Jack Brabham has spawned an automotive division, and the first product from the new division is a supercar. It's coming with a naturally aspirated V-8 and a dry weight of just over 2,100 pounds.

Teaser sketch for Classic Recreations 1969-1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Enlarge Photo

The folks at Classic Recreations this week announced plans for licensed versions of some of the most sought-after classic Mustangs. One of them is the awesome Boss 429 from the late '60s.