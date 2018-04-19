Brabham drops first details, photo of BT62 supercar

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Brabham BT62 debuting on May 2, 2018 Enlarge Photo

The new automotive division of the Brabham race team released the first specs and photos for its upcoming track-focused supercar on Thursday.

Called the BT62, a naming convention that links the car with past Brabham race cars, including several Formula 1 World Championship winners, the new supercar is due for a reveal on May 2. However Brabham couldn't wait to drop some details.

The BT62 will be powered by a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V-8, ensuring the car will have a very raw, visceral sound. Brabham's engineers have managed to coax over 700 horsepower from the engine, a figure made all the more impressive when you factor in the BT62's dry weight of just 2,143 pounds. Construction will be almost entirely carbon fiber and stopping power will come from carbon-ceramic discs with six-piston calipers at all corners.

Then there's the downforce, which Brabham says will be an insane 2,645 pounds. That's similar to what another naturally aspirated supercar promises, the Apollo Intensa Emozione, and almost 1,000 pounds more than the McLaren Senna, the BT62's most direct rival.

Speaking of the Senna, the BT62 appears to share a similar aesthetic, at least from the rear. The single teaser shot shows a wide, low-slung car with a vertical slit of LEDs serving as the taillights. The BT62's taillights also have vertical strips of LEDs, forming a T-shaped pattern.

Production of the BT62 will be limited to 70 cars, the number marking this year's 70th anniversary of when Brabham co-founder and namesake Jack Brabham started his motorsport career in Australia. He would go on to win three F1 Drivers' Championships (1959, 1960 and 1966), including one in a car bearing his own name.

Pricing for the BT62 will start at $1.42 million and the first examples are due to be delivered by the end of the year.