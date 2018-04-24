Koenigsegg Agera RS hits 242 MPH in just 1.3 miles

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Final Koenigsegg Agera RS during Vmax200 event in April, 2018 Enlarge Photo

Koenigsegg's Agera RS is now out of production but the car is still obliterating records.

On Saturday, the very last Agera RS ever built, a blue example owned by Neil Miller, hit 242 mph over a set distance of 1.3 miles at a Vmax200 event near Leicester in the United Kingdom. Vmax200 is similar to the standing mile events run here, but each Vmax200 event is hard to directly compare because the set distances often vary.

Miller's Agera RS broke the previous Vmax200 record of 240 mph over a set distance of 1.4 miles achieved by a Koenigsegg One:1 in 2016. Miller wasn't doing the driving, however. Instead the keys were handed over to Koenigsegg test driver Niklas Lilja.

“We had to do a little fine tuning on the active rear wing as we progressed through the day so we probably left a few mph on the table for next time,” Lilja said at the end of the day. “Overall, though, it was a very satisfying event and a good way to back up the experience we had setting five new world records in Nevada last year.”

Among those five world records mentioned by Lilja is the production car land speed record of 277.9 mph achieved by another Agera RS.

You might be wondering how an Agera RS, despite being heavier than a One:1, was able to come out on top at the recent Vmax200. It turns out the One:1 used during the 2016 event was governed to 240 mph and actually hit that speed well before the finish line. It would be fun to see a rematch with the One:1 running without its governed top speed.

Miller's Agera RS is one of three final edition cars. Buyers were able to specify any elements previously used on Agera-based cars, including the One:1 flagship—at no additional cost. No doubt the most popular was the One:1's engine upgrade to bump the power rating to 1,341 horsepower.