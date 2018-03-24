Brabham teases BT62 with high-speed video

Mar 24, 2018

Brabham is set to reveal its first new vehicle in 26 years on May 2, but on Friday the company released a teaser video.

It features what we imagine will be a track-only supercar, though unfortunately the car, to be called the BT62, moves too quickly to gather any details.

And it's absolutely a quick video. The clip lasts just 16 seconds and features a fly-by of the BT62 on a race track before fading away. We don't have any performance specifications, but it sure sounds fast. And Brabham said the BT62 will be "unquestionably fast," at that. The firm added that the BT62 has one mission: set blisteringly fast lap times after extensive high-speed testing.

The BT name harkens back to Brabham's first car, the BT1, which founder co-founders Jack Brabham and Ron Tauranac built for the Formula Junior series. Other cars included the BT7, which Jack Brabham drove in his first Formula 1 victory in 1966, and the BT52, which became the first turbocharged F1 car in history to win a world title in 1983. Nelson Piquet piloted that particular car to victory.

"That same spirit lives strong within Brabham Automotive today, and its first project, the Brabham BT62, honors the legacy of the cars that have previously carried the iconic Brabham name," David Brabham, managing director of Brabham Automotive said in a statement. He's also the late Jack Brabham's son, and a successful racer in his own right. Speed, apparently, runs in the family.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Volkswagen Touareg revealed 2018 Volkswagen Touareg revealed
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatch heads to 2018 New York auto show 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatch heads to 2018 New York auto show
2019 Infiniti QX80 and QX60 get added luxury with Limited trim 2019 Infiniti QX80 and QX60 get added luxury with Limited trim
Living and working with the 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Living and working with the 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.