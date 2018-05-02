Brabham BT62 is a 700-horsepower track monster

May 2, 2018
Follow Jeff

The Brabham BT62 track-only supercar

If you love all things Formula One, then you know the name Brabham. Throughout the early days of the sport, Jack Brabham and his race team captured plenty of wins, two constructors championships, and four driver's championships. Now Jack's son, David, is reviving the name for a new machine, and it's called the BT62. This isn't some fancy road car, though. The Brabham BT62 is a 700-horsepower track-only racing tool.

Focused is probably the proper word to describe the BT62. The body panels are crafted from carbon fiber. Inside the wheel wells, Brabham utilizes carbon kevler for even more lightweight strength. Double-wishbone suspension can be found both fore and aft, while a set of Ohlins provide the damping.

Powering the BT62 is a mid-mounted 5.4-liter V-8 engine, which Brabham says was designed in-house. It's clearly a good design, seeing as it makes 700 horsepower at the crank and 492 pound-feet of torque. A 6-speed sequential gearbox sends the power to the rear wheels. During downshifts, the transmission will rev match, and the driver doesn't have to lift during upshifts. It's all business all the time here.

To haul in the tremendous speed, Brabham has fitted the BT62 with Brembo brakes with 6-piston calipers both front and rear. A set of 18-inch centerlock wheels hides those brakes, and the rubber is a set of Michelins produced just for this car.

The Brabham BT62 track-only supercar

The Brabham BT62 track-only supercar

Enlarge Photo

Swing open a door and you'll find a cockpit that's clearly geared toward going fast on a racetrack, not one prepped for runs to Starbucks. The seats are suede-wrapped carbon buckets, and the pedal box is adjustable. A six-point harness will hold the driver firmly in place, and the steering wheel features myriad buttons. Leather door pulls help reduce weight, a further reminder that this is a race car.

How much does the Brabham BT62 weight? Just 2,142 pounds.

Do you want to take one racing? Tell your accountant to prepare at least $1.3 million. Also, you should hurry up. Brabham is building just 70 examples.

HI-RES GALLERY: The Brabham BT62 track-only supercar
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Famous Ferrari collector restomods a Dino, plans to build more for sale Famous Ferrari collector restomods a Dino, plans to build more for sale
Holy Neptune: Aston Martin has designed a submarine Holy Neptune: Aston Martin has designed a submarine
Ford Focus Active soft-roader is sole Focus variant for North America Ford Focus Active soft-roader is sole Focus variant for North America
Carver One tilt-car to return with electric power Carver One tilt-car to return with electric power
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.