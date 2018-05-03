A "controversial" Bugatti Chiron variant is coming





Bugatti, Volkswagen Group's French hypercar brand, has a new Chiron variant in the works. Apparently, this won't be a typical special edition model. Instead, the vehicle is quite "controversial."

That's the word YouTuber Whitesse JR used to describe the new Chiron variant. The cameraman was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement with Bugatti to limit what he could actually say and show to the public. Bugatti has only shown the car to a select group of individuals, and one of those showings was a very exclusive event in Beverly Hills, as you can see in this video.

The YouTuber was able to share that production will be "pretty limited" and power remains unchanged, which should put it at 1,480 horsepower. Said power comes from a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W-16 engine, which sends the supercar from 0-62 mph in less than 2.5 seconds.

With the subtle clues, we can only surmise that the Chiron variant's design is what's causing the divisive feelings. Our friendly cameraman says the car looks nothing like other Chions. If the car is controversial, as we're led on to believe, we suppose that would justify such a low production run. Bugatti said at the Chiron's unveiling at the 2016 Geneva motor show that it would build only 500 examples, and the figure includes any special editions.

Speaking of special editions, this video also has shots of the recently unveiled Chiron Sport, as well as a Koenigsegg Agera R painted like the Chiron the Youtuber tags along with to attend the event. It's a star-studded show.

What might Bugatti have up its sleeve? We won't know until the brand is ready to show the general public. In the meantime, take in all of the YouTuber's hints and clues in the video above.