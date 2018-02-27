2018 Geneva International Motor Show preview

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The 88th running of the Geneva International Motor Show gets underway on March 6 and organizers have confirmed a total 110 world or European premieres. More than 180 exhibitors will be present at the show, including all your favorite performance and luxury marques plus a number of newcomers.

Approximately 700,000 visitors are expected to cross the floors of the various halls that make up Geneva’s Palexpo convention center. Among them will be the Motor Authority crew to bring you the latest information and live photos.

PERFORMANCE CARS

Ferrari 488 Pista Enlarge Photo

Ferrari 488 Pista: will use the Geneva show to present the hardcore version of its 488 GTB. It's called the 488 Pista, and there are rumors it will be able to lap a track faster than Ferrari's LaFerrari hypercar. We guess Pista, Italian for “track,” really is an appropriate title here. What makes the car's performance so stout is a combination of low weight and high horsepower, together with the automaker's latest motorsport-derived electronic chassis systems and aerodynamics. Powering the car is the familiar 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 now tuned to deliver 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, which incidentally are the same numbers produced by McLaren's 720S.

McLaren Senna in Victory Gray Enlarge Photo

McLaren Senna: McLaren will also present a track-focused supercar in Geneva, in this case the all-out-extreme Senna. It comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 delivering 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, all of which motivates just 2,641 pounds of mass (dry). Distantly related to the 720S, the Senna follows the P1 in terms of performance and in the automaker's series of "Ultimate" cars. And despite being so extreme, you'll still be able to drive a Senna on the streets. Unfortunately, only 500 are being built and they're all sold out.

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Enlarge Photo

Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Yet another track machine, this one naturally aspirated, will be on show in Geneva. It's the updated version of Porsche's 911 GT3 RS, and it's received tweaks to the styling, inside and out, and yes, there's more power to be had from the familiar 4.0-liter atmo flat-6. The horsepower has been bumped up by 20 horses to a new total of 520 hp and torque up by 8 pound-feet to 346, achieved via an increase in revs to a maximum 9,000 rpm.

Teaser for Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe debuting at 2018 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe: It was previewed as a thinly veiled concept only at last year's Geneva, but in just a few days we'll see the production version of Mercedes-AMG’s first standalone sedan. Curiously, the Affalterbach tuner is referring to the car as the “GT Coupe,” despite prototypes confirming the car will come with four doors and a rear hatch. Expect a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 nestled under the hood and delivering something approaching 600 hp. Eventually, we should see the V-8 paired with an electric drive system for a combined output approaching 800 horses.

Teaser for Techrules Ren RS debuting at 2018 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Techrules Ren RS: Chinese startup Techrules shocked us with its Ren supercar at last year's Geneva show. The extended-range electric supercar boasted a central seating position, 1,287 horsepower, and looks designed by none other than famed Giugiaro. At this year's Geneva show, we'll get to see a more hardcore version designed strictly for track use, the Ren RS. There's still a diesel-powered micro-turbine serving as the range-extender, and Techrules says that a full charge of the battery and a full tank of diesel should deliver a range of 727 miles.

