David Brown Auto confirms 600-plus-horsepower Speedback Silverstone Edition

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Nascent coachbuilder David Brown Automotive burst onto the scene in 2014 with the deliciously retro Speedback GT. The car featured a body inspired by the lines of the Aston Martin DB5 but rode on the much more modern bones of a Jaguar XK.

The company went in a very different direction in 2017 when it announced a restoration service for the original Alec Issigonis-designed Mini, but now it's ready to return to the GT segment.

DBA on Tuesday announced the reveal of a high-performance GT at next month's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, dubbed the Speedback Silverstone Edition. The company described the new car as featuring a more aggressive design than the Speedback GT, on which it is based, and said just 10 examples are destined for production.

The “Silverstone” component of the name is a nod to the legendary Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom. It's also where production of the cars will be handled. Each of the strictly limited models will be handbuilt at DBA's plant just outside the race track, where Speedback GT production and Mini restoration is already underway.

DBA also announced that the Speedback Silverstone Edition will boast over 600 horsepower, probably from a tuned version of the 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 in the Speedback GT. The Speedback GT's engine delivers 510 hp.

“This is something that we’ve been looking forward to doing since launching Speedback GT and I can’t wait to reveal more,” DBA CEO and founder David Brown said in a statement. “With its unprecedented levels of performance, this vehicle allows the David Brown Automotive brand to appeal to our existing customers, and new customers alike.”

DBA will reveal the full details on March 6 at the Geneva auto show. In the meantime, learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear at the Swiss show by visiting our dedicated hub.