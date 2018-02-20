2019 Lexus UX compact crossover teased ahead of Geneva debut

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Lexus UX concept unveiled at the 2016 Paris auto show is about to spawn a production version.

The Japanese automaker on Tuesday confirmed the production UX for next month's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show and released this teaser video.

The short clip doesn't reveal much although it confirms that the horizontal light bar on the tail of the UX concept has made it to production. It shouldn't come as a surprise as Lexus has a knack for launching production models that adhere closely to the concepts that preview them.

Lexus UX concept, 2016 Paris auto show Enlarge Photo Lexus UX concept, 2016 Paris auto show Enlarge Photo Lexus UX concept, 2016 Paris auto show Enlarge Photo

No further details were released but expect the new UX to be twinned with the 2018 Toyota C-HR, which is similar in size to the UX concept car. Rivals will include the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Lincoln MKC and Mercedes-Benz GLA. Cadillac is also about to join the fray with a new XT4.

The role of the UX is to help Lexus attract younger buyers. Sales of premium compact crossovers is also booming in the key markets of China and Europe, where Lexus hopes to grow its sales. Lexus is yet to commit to the UX in the United States, though the automaker hasn't ruled out the possibility. In fact, Lexus has already filed trademarks for the “UX 250” and “UX 250h” names with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, suggesting we could eventually see the compact crossover here in two guises: a regular gasoline model and a hybrid.

We'll have more details soon as the Geneva auto show starts March 6. In the meantime, learn about other vehicles appearing at the Swiss show by visiting our dedicated hub.