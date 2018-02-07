Cadillac XT4 to debut in March at 2018 New York auto show

Feb 7, 2018
The next new model from Cadillac will be a compact crossover SUV dubbed the XT4.

Prototypes have been out testing for a while and we'll finally see the covers come off on March 28 at the 2018 New York International Auto Show, Cadillac confirmed Friday to Automotive News (subscription required).

The initial reveal will take place at Cadillac House, the brand's headquarters in Manhattan, located not too far from the New York show's Javits Center location.

The XT4 will be the third SUV in Cadillac's lineup, joining the mid-size XT5 and full-size Escalade, and it is expected to be the vehicle to spearhead Cadillac's push into more markets. It will compete against the likes of the BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA in price but be noticeably larger.

Interestingly, Automotive News also reports that Cadillac will launch four more new cars through the end of 2020. Three that we know are coming include a mid-size sedan called the CT5, a compact sedan likely to be called a CT4, and a full-size crossover SUV with third-row seats likely to be called an XT6. The fourth car could be an update of the CT6 full-size sedan.

Cadillac in 2017 recorded its second-highest sales mark in the brand’s 115-year history, delivering 356,467 vehicles worldwide and resulting in a 15.5 percent sales increase year over year. That total should grow with so many new models on the way.

