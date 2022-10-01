Lamborghini this week replaced its Urus with an updated version dubbed the Urus S. There's new styling in combination with extra power, and buyers also have a longer list of personalzation options to choose from.

2023 BMW XM

BMW launched a rival to the Urus in the form of the XM. It's the first standalone vehicle from the M division since the M1 supercar from four decades ago, and it's a plug-in hybrid SUV that launches with a maximum 644 hp.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD

Chevrolet revealed an updated Silverado HD. The big pickup benefits from more power, a standard 10-speed automatic, and a much-improved interior, plus there's also a ZR2 off-road grade in the works.

Roush 2021 Ford F-Series Super Duty

Ford revealed a redesigned F-Series Super Duty. The new truck rides on an updated version of the outgoing model's ladder-frame chassis, but offers new engines, improved hauling and towing, and a full suite of connected features for businesses.

2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel

Ram entered the heavy-duty off-roader fray with a new Rebel version of its 2500 Heavy Duty. It sports all of the usual upgrades like underbody protection, raised suspension, and off-road tires, and combines this with the choice of gas and diesel mills.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

One of the vehicles we tested this week was the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. The electric SUV offers sublime comfort but at the same is also very capable when off the road.

2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB

We also tested the Bentley Bentayga EWB with the Airline Specification seating. The long-wheelbase luxury SUV puts the focus on rear-seat passenger space and comfort.

1987 Ferrari 288 GTO Evoluzione (photo via RM Sotheby's)

And finally, we learned of a Ferrari 288 GTO Evoluzione that's headed for auction. Just five were made, making the car one of the rarest Ferraris in existence.