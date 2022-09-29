Ford and Chevrolet have encroached on the Power Wagon's off-road territory, but now Ram has a response.

On Thursday, the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel rumbled into existence with standard underbody protection, off-road tires, an off-road suspension, and an available Warn winch or turbodiesel engine, but not both at the same time.

When it goes on sale in the fourth quarter the Rebel will slot under the Power Wagon and cost $68,940 (including destination) as it fends off the 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Tremor and upcoming 2024Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD ZR2.

2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel

Winch or turbodiesel: pick one

While the Rebel will come standard with the 2500 Heavy Duty's 6.4-liter V-8 producing 410 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque, a turbodiesel will be available. That option shoves a Cummins 6.7-liter inline-6 diesel engine rated at 370 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque under the HD Rebel's hood. Notably, it's an option that isn't available on the Power Wagon due to clearance issues with the off-roader's front suspension and the engine's oil pan along with cooling issues with the standard winch.

Ram's bolted skid plates under the Rebel to protect the vulnerable bits like fuel tank and transfer case, but due to cooling issues, the available 12,000-lb Warn Zeon-12 winch can't be optioned with the turbodiesel on the 2023 Rebel. The Rebel doesn't receive the Power Wagon's trick electronic disconnecting front sway bar, either. The Ford Super Duty Tremor can be optioned with both a turbodiesel engine and winch.

While the gas V-8 engine hooks to an 8-speed automatic transmission the turbodiesel gets a stout 6-speed. Four-wheel drive, a rear limited-slip differential, and electronic rear locker are standard.

The Rebel fixes the Power Wagon's lackluster work credentials with the ability to tow up to 16,870 lb and haul up to 3,140 lb. Those numbers are competitive with the current Ford Super Duty Tremor, though final ratings for the new 2023 model haven't been released yet. Nothing is known about the upcoming 2024 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2, yet, other than it will exist.

2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel

Riding on 33s

The Rebel sticks with a tried-and-true formula from the Power Wagon with 33-inch off-road tires. At launch, those tires will be on standard 20-inch wheels, but optional 18s—the Power Wagon runs on 17-inch wheels—will eventually be available.

It'll take a keen eye and more than a quick glance to pick the Rebel out from the Power Wagon. With a similar look including black bumpers, black lower body color, the Power Wagon's grille, and blacked-out trim, the main distinguisher for the Rebel is the sport hood ripped from the Mopar parts bin and different wheels. When the Rebel is equipped with the Cummins turbodiesel, a turbodiesel badge sits proudly on the front fenders. A small Rebel badge rests on the bottom left of the tailgate.

Every Heavy Duty Rebel will be a Crew Cab with a 6-foot 4-inch bed.

2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel

Inside the cabin the Rebel has cloth bench seats, but front bucket seats will be available, as will Bristol leather for models with the bench seat or Natura Plus leather for trucks equipped with bucket seats. Ram's new 12.0-inch digital gauge cluster will be standard while a 12.0-inch touchscreen will be available.

Every Heavy Duty Rebel will feature a surround-view camera system. Automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors will be available.

At $68,940 the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel won't be cheap. Ram said the Rebel slots in between the Laramie and Power Wagon in the Heavy Duty's lineup, but it's more expensive than the current 2022 Power Wagon. Prices for the 2023 Power Wagon haven't been released.