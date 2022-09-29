Ram has entered the heavy-duty off-roader fray with a new Rebel version of its 2500 Heavy Duty. It sports all of the usual upgrades like underbody protection, raised suspension, and off-road tires, and combines this with the choice of gas and diesel mills.

Lamborghini has replaced its Urus with an updated version dubbed the Urus S. There's new styling in combination with extra power, and buyers also have a longer list of personalzation options to choose from.

Porsche has gone public via an initial public offering, with the shares being traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The sports car marque's share price was set at the upper price limit of the IPO, which valued the company at 75 billion euros.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

$68,940 Ram 2500 HD Rebel takes turbodiesel torque off-road

Lamborghini updates its SUV with more powerful Urus S

Porsche shares start trading following IPO

2023 Genesis GV80 review

2023 Nissan Ariya costs $44,485, promises 304-mile range

Tata launches a $10,000 electric car for India

BMW's next voice assistant will use Amazon Alexa technology

What's New for 2023: Infiniti

Opel debuts Astra GSe, its first electrified performance model

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 price hiked $1,500—before the $10,000 dealer markups