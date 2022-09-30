Audi is cooking up a new SUV twinned with Porsche's upcoming electric Macan. The Audi will go by the name Q6 E-Tron, and today we have spy shots of a high-performance RS version being developed by Audi Sport.

Mercedes-Benz now offers one of the biggest electric vehicles on the market in the form of the EQS SUV. New for 2023, the EQS SUV offers sublime comfort but at the same is also very capable when off the road.

Alpine's future may be electric, but the French performance marque hasn't given up on its current gas-powered A110 sports car. A hardcore variant to be called the A110 R is coming, and teaser material reveals there will be a rear wing with swan-neck struts similar to what's found on the Porsche 911 GT3.

2024 Audi Q6 RS E-Tron spy shots: Hot electric SUV takes shape

Review: 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV rocks the electric crossover cradle

Alpine A110 to spawn hardcore R variant

2023 Jaguar XF review

New York to ban sale of gas cars by 2035, matching California

Review: 2023 Audi Q4 E-Tron SUV and Sportback go for practicality more than punch

Geely buys 7.6% stake in Aston Martin

Kia expands tow hitch fire recall to Sorento and Sportage SUVs

2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix preview: Race makes return

Midwest states ally to produce hydrogen, potentially for fuel-cell semis