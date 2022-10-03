The Maserati GranTurismo bowed out of production in 2019, but a redesigned generation arrives next spring, and the first details are out. The big coupe will offer gas and electric powertrain options, with the latter, branded Folgore, promising 760 hp.

A redesigned Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon is in the works, and a prototype has been spotted. While versions of the current E-Class wagon made it to the U.S., it isn't clear what Mercedes' plans are for the redesigned generation.

Toyota is developing dozens of EVs but the company's CEO, Akio Toyoda, remains critical of the push to ban vehicles without a plug, such as California's recently passed law to limit new vehicle sales to EVs and plug-in hybrids from 2035. According to Toyoda, such a mandate will be difficult to achieve.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

