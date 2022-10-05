Ford's GT has almost reached the end of production, at least for the current generation of the supercar. Before it bows out there will be one last special edition, the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition. As the name suggests, the car is a celebration of Ford's successes at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Acura over the years has applied the special paint process normally reserved for the NSX supercar to regular models in the fleet. The latest recipient is the 2023 Acura TLX Type S, which for a limited time is being offered with three color options taken from the NSX.

Hyundai may have one of the coolest electric vehicles on the market right now. The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 has a slippery shape that may just help it usurp the Tesla Model 3 to set a new electric sedan trend.

