Land Rover's Range Rover Sport has been redesigned for the 2023 model year, and we've just taken a spin in this latest edition of the popular luxury SUV nameplate. The styling is evolutionary, but it has a new platform and the choice of electrified powertrains.

Audi has revealed a new R8 model dubbed the R8 V10 GT RWD. It marks the end of the road for Audi's V-10-powered supercar, and just 333 of them are up for grabs worldwide.

Ford Performance is out with some reasonably priced power upgrades for the Bronco and Explorer ST. Since these are factory-backed upgrades, they won't hurt your new-vehicle warranty.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news

Review: 2023 Range Rover Sport passes the plug-in vibe check

Audi R8 V10 GT RWD marks end of the road for V-10 engine

Ford Performance offers factory-backed power upgrades for Bronco, Explorer ST

What's New for 2023: Nissan

2023 Audi TT RS Iconic Edition celebrates 25 years of the TT

2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid PHEV fix nixes fire risk

Alpine A110 sports car spawns hardcore R variant

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E earns Top Safety Pick, aces new crash test

New concept previews modern take on the Renault 4

Chevy Bolt EV sales surge, as GM Ultium EVs trickle out