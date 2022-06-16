Singer Vehicle Design's latest project car is a Porsche 930-inspired creation called the Turbo Study. The California company has now revealed a version of the Turbo Study with an added sports focus, and yes that means more power.

Nio, often billed as China's Tesla, is rapidly expanding its lineup. The company has just unveiled its fifth vehicle in five years, a mid-size crossover that could potentially be a new range king.

Ferrari has announced a strategy for the coming decade. Included in the strategy are plans to launch 15 cars between 2023 and 2026, including an electric vehicle in 2025. By the end of the decade, Ferrari expects EVs will account for 40% of its sales.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Singer reveals its Porsche 930-inspired Turbo Study with added sports focus

Nio adds ES7 crossover to growing lineup of EVs

Ferrari to launch 15 cars between 2023 and 2026, expand plant for EVs

2022 Volkswagen Golf R, GTI earn highest safety ratings

McMurtry targets Goodwood hill climb record with wild Speirling fan car

Dynamic debut set for very quick EV6 GT: Kia’s most powerful car

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 spy shots: New performance crossover in the works

2023 Genesis GV60 review

Ford recalls nearly 3M vehicles over rollaway risk

Ford Mustang Mach-E deliveries halted for battery-contactor issue, over-the-air fix due in July