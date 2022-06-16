Singer Vehicle Design's latest project car is a Porsche 930-inspired creation called the Turbo Study. The California company has now revealed a version of the Turbo Study with an added sports focus, and yes that means more power.
Nio, often billed as China's Tesla, is rapidly expanding its lineup. The company has just unveiled its fifth vehicle in five years, a mid-size crossover that could potentially be a new range king.
Ferrari has announced a strategy for the coming decade. Included in the strategy are plans to launch 15 cars between 2023 and 2026, including an electric vehicle in 2025. By the end of the decade, Ferrari expects EVs will account for 40% of its sales.
Singer reveals its Porsche 930-inspired Turbo Study with added sports focus
Nio adds ES7 crossover to growing lineup of EVs
Ferrari to launch 15 cars between 2023 and 2026, expand plant for EVs
2022 Volkswagen Golf R, GTI earn highest safety ratings
McMurtry targets Goodwood hill climb record with wild Speirling fan car
Dynamic debut set for very quick EV6 GT: Kia’s most powerful car
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 spy shots: New performance crossover in the works
2023 Genesis GV60 review
Ford recalls nearly 3M vehicles over rollaway risk
Ford Mustang Mach-E deliveries halted for battery-contactor issue, over-the-air fix due in July