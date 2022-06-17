Pagani has unveiled a long-tail version of its Huayra supercar. It's called the Huayra Codalunga, and just five examples will be built, each at a price of more than $7 million.

A Jeep subcompact crossover is due early next year and a prototype has been spotted. Rumored to be called a Jeepster, the baby Jeep will use a platform from Stellantis and offer the choice of gas or electric powertrains.

BMW has released an official lap time for its upcoming M3 Touring at the Nürburgring. The time makes the M3 Touring the fastest wagon to have lapped the 'Ring, though sadly the vehicle isn't destined for sale in the U.S.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Pagani Huayra gets long-tail treatment with Codalunga

2024 Jeep Jeepster spy shots: Baby Jeep coming with gas and electric options

2023 BMW M3 Touring is fastest wagon on the 'Ring with 7:35 lap time

2023 Genesis GV60 review

2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS-Class spy shots: Mild facelift pegged for ultra-lux SUV

Cadillac Celestiq electric luxury sedan will be built at GM tech center

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison teaser previews more serious off-roader

2022 Jeep Compass review

2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix preview: A return to Montreal

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV shows electric off-roaders don't have to be huge