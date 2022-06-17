We drove the 682-hp Cadillac Escalade-V, Chevrolet revealed the 2024 Blazer SS without specs, and we got a look at the Nissan Navarra R with the heart of a GT-R. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We sat at the helm of the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V in the Arizona heat. The SUV goes big in every way. With a 2.7-liter supercharger, the SUV makes 682 hp. It comes in Tahoe and Suburban sizes, and it's $149,900 starting price approaches supercar territory.

Chevrolet announced the 2024 Blazer EV in January. On Monday, ahead of its July 18 full debut, we saw the full exterior for the first time in Blazer SS form. The body takes is influenced by the shapely gas model, but has some traits of its own, including a squared-off rear end. Stay tuned for the specs.

U.K. drifter Steve "Baggsy" Biagioni took a cue from the Juke R and built the Navarra R pickup truck. The racer gets GT-R subframes and a bored out version of the GT-R engine that now makes a claimed 1,000 hp. Clad in Monster livery, the truck looks like it's ready to compete in the next drifting event.

North Carolina-based MegaRexx Trucks revealed the MegaBronc, a Ford F-250 Super Duty outfitted with Ford Bronco bodywork. The seven-passenger monster uses seats from a Ford Expedition, rides on 40-inch Atturo Trail Blade M/T tires, and sticks with the Super Duty's 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8, which makes 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque. The price is a cool $224,950.

Italian vehicle customizer Aznom announced it is offering an electric restomod makeover for 1982 and later Minis. The cars will get a 14-kwh battery pack that unlocks a modest 87 miles of range, leather upholstery, digital instruments, and Eco, Normal, and Sport driving modes.