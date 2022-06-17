The expensive GMC Hummer EV is about to get $6,250 more expensive. Starting Saturday, June 18, every 2023 GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV will get the price increase, though GMC will honor the original price for who reserved a 3X model prior to that date.

GMC cited rising costs for supply logistics, the supply chain, and technology as reasons for the bump. This is at least the third price increase from General Motors over the last few months. The 2023 Chevy Corvette recently got a $2,300 price increase, and the GMC AT4X added $3,000 to its price before it even came out. Conversely, the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV got roughly $6,000 price drop last week.

The 3X pickup is the next Hummer EV due to hit the market, and it's coming soon after a limited 2022 model year that featured only the Hummer EV Edition 1 model. It will now start at $106,245 (including a higher $1,995 destination charge) instead of the previously quoted $99,995. The 3X will use the same 24-module battery pack as the Edition 1 and offer the Watts to Freedom performance setting that unlocks a 0-60 mph time of about three seconds. GMC says the Extreme Off-Road Package will also be optional.

The price change will increase the prices of the EV 2X to $96,245 and the EV 2 to $86,245. The EV 2X will feature two motors instead of three. The EV 2, which isn't expected to arrive until the 2024 model year, will also have two motors and drop the standard air suspension and four-wheel steering of the first models.

The Hummer EV SUV will get the same Edition 1, 3X, 2X, and 2 models. The price bump will increase their prices to $111,845, $106,245, $96,245, and $86,245, respectively. Those models were originally scheduled to hit the market starting in early 2023, but that timing is unclear at the moment.

While the ramp up of the Hummer EV lineup has gone slowly—GMC said it only delivered 100 units through March—demand has been very strong. GMC confirmed that it now has more than 77,500 reservations for the Hummer EV, across all of its versions.