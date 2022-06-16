The mid-size Colorado started the move toward increasingly serious off-roaders at Chevrolet and now the Silverado 1500 lineup is getting in on the act. On Thursday, Chevy teased, with a video, that the Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison is coming this summer. This comes just months after Chevy released the 2022 Silverado 1500 ZR2 as a next-level off-roader.

The Bison video concentrates on the underside of the pickup, showing black-painted skid plates that seem to cover most of the underbody versus about half of it on the ZR2. The video also shows an AEV (American Expedition Vehicles) license plate, a flow-through bowtie (flowtie) logo, and a quick glimpse of different wheels with AEV center caps and unspecified Goodyear tires.

A dark shot of the front lighting shows different fog lights that are round versus the vertical units on other trucks. A dark shot of the rear shows nothing different, but both shots could conceal modified bumpers for better approach and departure angles.

AEV is an off-road brand that builds custom trucks and off-road parts for various brands. On the Colorado ZR2 Bison, the company contributes five skid plates for the engine oil pan, fuel tank, transfer case, and front and rear locking differentials. AEV designed these skid plates and makes them from hard, durable hot-stamped Boron steel. We expect the Silverado ZR2 Bison will get the same skid plates.

The Colorado ZR2 Bison also features AEV-designed stamped steel front and rear bumpers that have recovery points and a spot for an aftermarket winch. We can't see the bumpers in the video, but those items are also likely for the Silverado.

We'll know more about the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison later this summer.