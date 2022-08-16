The 2023 model year will mark the last call for the Dodge Charger and Challenger in their current from before they likely become electric cars. Dodge is celebrating by offering a spate of bright colors and plans to release seven new special editions. Dodge is even offering a convertible conversion for the Challenger through an outside supplier.

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat was supposed to exist only as a 2021 model, but now Dodge is bringing it back for 2023. It will have the same 710-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that makes it the fastest gas-powered SUV on the planet with a 3.5-second 0-60 mph time and a 180-mph top speed. Changes to the fueling system to meet LEVIII evaporative emissions permitted the comeback.

Polestar may be a young company, but the Volvo spinoff confirmed its sixth model, appropriately called the Polestar 6. It's an exciting car, too, as it takes the form of a two-seat roadster with up to 884-hp based on the O2 concept shown earlier this year. Look for it in 2026.

