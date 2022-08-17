Dodge revealed the 2023 Hornet small crossover as part of its Speed Week festivities. Based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the Hornet will feature a 268-hp turbo-4 in the GT model and a 288 hp plug-in hybrid powertrain in the R/T PHEV. Dodge adds some styling elements from its muscle cars, and tunes the suspension to make it sportier than the typical family hauler.

Formula 1 just changed its engine rules for 2026. The cars will still use a turbocharged 1.6-liter V-6 and a hybrid system, but hybrid power will increase from 160 to 469 hp. The cars will also use synthetic fuel and less of it. The new rules pave the way for Porsche and Audi to enter the motorsport.

At Monterey Car Week Singer presented a cabriolet version of its Turbo Study. The topless reinterpretation of the 964-generation Porsche 911 features carbon-fiber body panels inspired by the 930 and is offered with an air-cooled twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-6 good for 450 hp or 510 hp

