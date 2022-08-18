Like the rest of the market, Dodge plans to shift to electric vehicles, but judging by the Charger Daytona Concept, the brand won't lose its muscle car leanings. Dodge's concept car for its electric future features a modern take on 1968 Charger styling. It has a flowthrough front wing, a multi-speed transmission, and a unique "exhaust" sound worthy of a muscle machine.

Acura showed a preview of its first electric vehicle. Like the Acura Precision Concept of 2016 previewed the look of the TLX, the new Acura Precision EV Concept gives us a glimpse at the forthcoming SUV Acura is building with General Motors. No specs are available yet, but expect it to use the Ultium electric powertrain and battery tool set.

Porsche unveiled the 2023 911 GT3 RS, the most track-focused version of the iconic 911. The super coupe gets a slight bump to 516 hp, but the bigger changes come in aerodynamics and lightweighting that brings the curb weight down to 3,268 lb. The car has a driver-controlled rear wing that helps it make 1,895 lb of downforce at its top track speed of 177 mph. Buyers will be lucky to get one at its $225,250 starting price.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

