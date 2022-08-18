Gordon Murray Automotive, the new car company started by famed Formula 1 designer Gordon Murray, the brains behind the McLaren F1 supercar, has established a presence in the U.S.

The company, whose first two products include the T.50 and T.33 supercars, has established Gordon Murray Automotive Inc. to oversee its U.S. operations. The local operations will be based at a yet-to-be-announced location in Eastern Florida, and will also be the site for North American delivery of the T.33, which starts in 2024.

To mark its U.S. launch, GMA will present the T.50 and T.33 on Friday at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the premier events of 2022 Monterey Car Week. Successful IndyCar and NASCAR driver Dario Franchitti, a spokesman and development driver for GMA, will also be present to take the company's supercars for a run on Laguna Seca.

Gordon Murray (left) and Dario Franchitti (right)

Although GMA will continue to offer supercars in the future, the company has confirmed it will also branch out into other segments. It already has plans for an electric SUV.

GMA is part of the larger Gordon Murray Group whose R&D arm, Gordon Murray Technology, is developing the electric SUV. GMT can also develop vehicles for other companies and is already working on a separate electric SUV for an unnamed OEM.

“We are incredibly excited to officially launch Gordon Murray Automotive in America and announce the Gordon Murray Automotive Center for the North American market,” Philip Lee, Gordon Murray Group's CEO, said in a statement. “Monterey Car Week is the ultimate event to communicate such an important milestone for our company.”