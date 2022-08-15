Aston Martin revealed a sultry speedster inspired by 1950s race cars, the DBR22, ahead of its formal debut at Monterey Car Week. Though the two-seat roadster is a concept car, we suspect the Q by Aston Martin creation will spur a limited run for lucky enthusiasts, each motivated by a 705-hp V-12.

We drove a Python Green 2022 Porsche 911 GT3, and came away enamored of its snakelike ability to slither through twisty pavement. The high-revving 4.0-liter flat-6 and 6-speed manual transmission also sent signals that stimulated the brain's pleasure center.

It's a familiar refrain. The Infiniti Q60 will end production after the 2022 model year so the Japanese luxury brand can concentrate on crossover and electric vehicles. Perhaps the writing was on the wall given we've heard no rumors of an update despite a new Nissan Z, which shares the same platform.

